Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,458 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.46% of Central Garden & Pet worth $27,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after buying an additional 25,919 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,100,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,671,000 after buying an additional 180,781 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 26,676 shares during the period. 24.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Central Garden & Pet Co has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $45.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.09.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $502.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Central Garden & Pet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 16,251 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $495,655.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Edwards purchased 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.07 per share, with a total value of $99,825.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,930 shares in the company, valued at $99,825.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CENT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.17.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-reduces-position-in-central-garden-pet-co-cent.html.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.