Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (SOXS) Shares Gap Down to $12.55

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.86, but opened at $12.55. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 6771100 shares changing hands.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.0588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOXS. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 571.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 450,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 383,140 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 279.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 236,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 174,360 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 543.2% in the 3rd quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 83,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 70,779 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 38,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/direxion-daily-semiconductors-bear-3x-shares-soxs-shares-gap-down-to-12-55.html.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.