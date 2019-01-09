Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (TNA) Shares Gap Up to $45.05

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.08, but opened at $45.05. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $47.55, with a volume of 228045 shares changing hands.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th were issued a $0.1356 dividend. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SP Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,677,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $2,890,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,426.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 26,025 shares during the last quarter. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 422.6% in the third quarter. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 10.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 11,976 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

