Distributed Credit Chain Market Cap Reaches $4.90 Million (DCC)

Distributed Credit Chain (CURRENCY:DCC) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Distributed Credit Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including Allbit, DEx.top, Kyber Network and IDEX. Distributed Credit Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.90 million and $28,437.00 worth of Distributed Credit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Distributed Credit Chain has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Distributed Credit Chain alerts:

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000348 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000232 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000066 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Distributed Credit Chain

Distributed Credit Chain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2015. Distributed Credit Chain’s total supply is 3,422,391,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,550,023 tokens. The official website for Distributed Credit Chain is dcc.finance. The Reddit community for Distributed Credit Chain is /r/dccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Distributed Credit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@dcc.finance2018. Distributed Credit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Dark_Crave.

Buying and Selling Distributed Credit Chain

Distributed Credit Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, FCoin, Kucoin, IDEX, BitForex, Kyber Network, Allbit and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Distributed Credit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Distributed Credit Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Distributed Credit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Distributed Credit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Distributed Credit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.