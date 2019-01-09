Diversified Royalty Corp (DIV) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0185 per share on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th.

Shares of DIV opened at C$2.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.23, a current ratio of 56.60 and a quick ratio of 56.53. Diversified Royalty has a 52 week low of C$2.55 and a 52 week high of C$3.74.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.74 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diversified Royalty will post 0.190000007307693 EPS for the current year.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

