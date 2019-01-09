Dollar General (DG) PT Raised to $123.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $123.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Dollar General from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $113.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $85.54 and a 12 month high of $118.45.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Dollar General had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $4,615,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,201,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,732,000 after acquiring an additional 370,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

