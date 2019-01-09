Dollarama Inc (DOL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 10th

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$34.59 on Wednesday. Dollarama has a one year low of C$30.70 and a one year high of C$56.67.

In other Dollarama news, insider Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.17, for a total transaction of C$8,727,600.00. Also, insider Michael Ross purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$36.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,772.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollarama from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dollarama from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Dollarama from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 7th. CIBC lowered their target price on Dollarama from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollarama has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.21.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. The company's stores offer consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, including private label and branded products. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 1,178 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

