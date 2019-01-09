DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Position Reduced by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its holdings in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DWDP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DowDuPont by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,394,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,536,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in DowDuPont by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 179,394,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,536,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,916 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in DowDuPont by 2.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 131,628,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,465,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387,817 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in DowDuPont by 217.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,674,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,010,000 after acquiring an additional 21,705,299 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DowDuPont by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,342,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,435 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DWDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on DowDuPont from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Nomura lowered DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on DowDuPont in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.47.

Shares of DWDP traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,338,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,716,646. The firm has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. DowDuPont Inc has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

