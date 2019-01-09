DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Shares Bought by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. DowDuPont accounts for 1.7% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $10,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DowDuPont by 40.9% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in DowDuPont by 4.1% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 253,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in DowDuPont by 30.7% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in DowDuPont by 4.6% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 312,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,124,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 2.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 139,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DWDP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,425,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,716,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. DowDuPont Inc has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on DowDuPont from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded DowDuPont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Nomura lowered their target price on DowDuPont from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on DowDuPont in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DowDuPont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.47.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

