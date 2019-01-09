DRP Utility (DRPU) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

DRP Utility (CURRENCY:DRPU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last week, DRP Utility has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One DRP Utility token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002244 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. DRP Utility has a total market capitalization of $594,388.00 and approximately $22,681.00 worth of DRP Utility was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DRP Utility Token Profile

DRP Utility (CRYPTO:DRPU) is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2017. DRP Utility’s total supply is 3,530,373 tokens. DRP Utility’s official Twitter account is @DcorpVC. DRP Utility’s official website is www.dcorp.it. DRP Utility’s official message board is medium.com/@DCORP.

Buying and Selling DRP Utility

DRP Utility can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DRP Utility directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DRP Utility should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DRP Utility using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

