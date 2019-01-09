DryShips (DRYS) Stock Price Up 5.5%

DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS) shares rose 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $6.48. Approximately 13,933 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 431,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of DryShips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $614.17 million, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. DryShips had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $49.56 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in DryShips by 932.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,787 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 24,192 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in DryShips during the third quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in DryShips by 123.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 76,884 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DryShips in the second quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DryShips in the second quarter worth $203,000. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS)

DryShips Inc owns and operates ocean going cargo vessels worldwide. It operates through four segments: Drybulk Carrier, Tanker, Gas Carrier, and Offshore Support. The Drybulk Carrier segment offers drybulk commodities transportation services for the steel, electric utility, construction, and agri-food industries.

