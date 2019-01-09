DTE Energy Co (DTE) Position Lessened by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls decreased its position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Capital World Investors raised its stake in DTE Energy by 17.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,272,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,775,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 17.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,969,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,105,000 after purchasing an additional 447,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DTE Energy by 69.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,221,000 after purchasing an additional 316,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,856,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,166,911,000 after purchasing an additional 311,679 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in DTE Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,856,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,166,911,000 after purchasing an additional 311,679 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.09.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $1,197,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 84,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,160,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $219,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,640. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,000. DTE Energy Co has a 1-year low of $94.25 and a 1-year high of $121.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.39. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.62%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

