DURECT (DRRX) Shares Down 12.3%

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)’s share price fell 12.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.57. 933,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 699,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research note on Monday.

The company has a market capitalization of $105.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 36.86% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DURECT Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in DURECT by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,097,974 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 163,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DURECT by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,097,974 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 163,148 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DURECT by 524.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 567,784 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 476,907 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in DURECT in the third quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in DURECT by 68.3% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,495,733 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and drug delivery programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for use as raw materials in their products for pharmaceutical and medical devices under the LACTEL brand.

