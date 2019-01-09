EcoCoin (ECO) Market Capitalization Hits $8,252.00

EcoCoin (CURRENCY:ECO) traded down 20% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. EcoCoin has a total market cap of $8,252.00 and $3.00 worth of EcoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EcoCoin has traded 28.3% higher against the dollar. One EcoCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00021024 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000518 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18,122.47 or 4.48664746 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00099984 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About EcoCoin

EcoCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. EcoCoin’s total supply is 1,175,862 coins and its circulating supply is 1,174,731 coins. The Reddit community for EcoCoin is /r/eco_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EcoCoin’s official Twitter account is @ECO_ecocoin. EcoCoin’s official website is www.ecocoin.us.

Buying and Selling EcoCoin

EcoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EcoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EcoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EcoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

