Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Position Reduced by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 101,126 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for about 2.0% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Ecolab worth $31,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,888,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ecolab by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,026,000 after buying an additional 93,640 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Ecolab by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 77,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,192,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 40,025 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $6,412,005.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 558,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,394,323.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie S. Biller sold 2,811 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total transaction of $450,884.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,277,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.71. The company had a trading volume of 892,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,003. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.74 and a 1-year high of $162.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.23%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.47.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications for industrial customers; and cleaning and sanitizing solutions for the food and beverage, and textile care industries.

