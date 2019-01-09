Edge Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,375 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.6% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 209.4% in the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 224.9% in the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $149,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 70.4% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.55.

Shares of PG opened at $92.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $233.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $96.89.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.45 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.7172 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.01%.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $65,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Fernando Posada sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $100,028.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,374.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 502,927 shares of company stock worth $46,437,282 in the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Edge Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,375 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/edge-wealth-management-llc-buys-1375-shares-of-procter-gamble-co-pg.html.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.