Editas Medicine (EDIT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Editas Medicine, Inc. is a genome editing company. It focuses on translating its genome editing technology into a novel class of human therapeutics which enable precise and corrective molecular modification to treat diseases. Editas Medicine, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EDIT. BidaskClub raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

NASDAQ:EDIT traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.40. 878,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,817. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 13.14 and a quick ratio of 13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 3.07.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 410.68% and a negative return on equity of 53.15%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Andrew A. F. Hack sold 7,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $157,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Vickesh Myer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $117,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,935 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Editas Medicine by 7,045.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

