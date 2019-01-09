Egretia Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Egretia has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $204,144.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Egretia token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinEx, Kucoin and Bilaxy. During the last week, Egretia has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009090 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025263 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.02161769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00165006 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00231085 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024926 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025038 BTC.

About Egretia

Egretia’s genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,387,710,949 tokens. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io.

Egretia Token Trading

Egretia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, OKEx, CoinEx, Hotbit, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

