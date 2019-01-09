Elevate Credit (ELVT) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.50.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Elevate Credit from $10.50 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Elevate Credit and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Shares of Elevate Credit stock opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. Elevate Credit has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $196.12 million, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 2.19.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.23). Elevate Credit had a positive return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $201.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elevate Credit will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elevate Credit news, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 558,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $2,156,389.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 356,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $1,554,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $236,860. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,516,000 after buying an additional 246,120 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,042,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after buying an additional 425,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 990,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after buying an additional 109,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 990,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after buying an additional 109,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 323.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after buying an additional 529,638 shares in the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Sunny installment loan products.

