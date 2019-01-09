Ellie Mae (ELLI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has $74.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ellie Mae is benefiting from continued momentum in its Data Connect and Investor Connect offerings. Its continued focus on core business and Velocify is a positive. Increased adoption of new products and network strength aredriving its per loan revenues. The company added new components to the Encompass Lending Platform, enhancing its strong wholesale and correspondent channel capabilities. The depth in its product portfolio has been the major growth driver in recent times. However, Ellie Mae's serviceable industry, being concentrated to the financial mortgage industry is a major headwind for the company, especially, when the mortgage origination environment is facing hurdles such as low housing inventory and rising interest rates. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past one year.”

ELLI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ellie Mae from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ellie Mae to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised shares of Ellie Mae from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Ellie Mae in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ellie Mae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Shares of NYSE:ELLI traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $66.61. The company had a trading volume of 377,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,156. Ellie Mae has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $116.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Ellie Mae had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $122.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.22 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ellie Mae will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sigmund Anderman sold 18,128 shares of Ellie Mae stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $1,154,934.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,400.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Corr sold 589 shares of Ellie Mae stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $49,399.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,189,803.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,546 shares of company stock worth $1,577,997 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ellie Mae during the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,104,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,203,000 after buying an additional 199,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,104,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,203,000 after buying an additional 199,908 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 6.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 477,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,276,000 after buying an additional 28,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 1.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 84,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Ellie Mae Company Profile

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

