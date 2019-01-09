Empire Company Limited (EMP.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th.

Empire stock opened at C$29.01 on Wednesday. Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$17.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.34.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EMP.A shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Empire from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Empire from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Empire from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Empire in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Empire from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.67.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

