Encana (ECA) Shares Gap Up to $6.23

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.08, but opened at $6.23. Encana shares last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 40744043 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on ECA. AltaCorp Capital raised Encana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Encana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Encana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. TD Securities raised Encana to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Encana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.81.

Get Encana alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Encana had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encana Corp will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Encana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

In related news, CEO Douglas James Suttles acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,626.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Glen Hill acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $77,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,670.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 261,155 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,884 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Encana by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,807,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,683,000 after acquiring an additional 176,312 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encana by 70.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,979,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,226,000 after purchasing an additional 17,318,112 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encana in the second quarter valued at $9,046,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Encana by 3.2% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 300,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Encana by 34.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,464,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Encana (ECA) Shares Gap Up to $6.23” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/encana-eca-shares-gap-up-to-6-23-2.html.

About Encana (NYSE:ECA)

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.