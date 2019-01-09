ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA) and AxoGen (AXGN) Head to Head Review

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) and AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and AxoGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -394.07% -266.99% AxoGen -25.39% -18.17% -14.44%

Risk and Volatility

ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of -0.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AxoGen has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.8% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of AxoGen shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of AxoGen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and AxoGen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENDRA Life Sciences $350,000.00 39.02 -$5.37 million N/A N/A AxoGen $60.43 million 9.62 -$10.44 million ($0.31) -48.94

ENDRA Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AxoGen.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ENDRA Life Sciences and AxoGen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A AxoGen 0 1 6 0 2.86

AxoGen has a consensus target price of $44.80, suggesting a potential upside of 195.32%. Given AxoGen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AxoGen is more favorable than ENDRA Life Sciences.

Summary

AxoGen beats ENDRA Life Sciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound systems. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as CT, MRI, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease or internal bleeding. It also offers the Nexus-128 system that combines light-based thermos-acoustics and ultrasound to address the imaging needs of researchers studying disease models in pre-clinical applications. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc. develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that can be used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.