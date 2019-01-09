Energy Recovery (ERII) vs. Enviro Technologies (EVTN) Critical Contrast

Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTN) and Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Enviro Technologies has a beta of 3.21, indicating that its stock price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Recovery has a beta of 5.1, indicating that its stock price is 410% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Enviro Technologies and Energy Recovery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enviro Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Energy Recovery 0 1 2 0 2.67

Energy Recovery has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 126.34%. Given Energy Recovery’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Energy Recovery is more favorable than Enviro Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.8% of Energy Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Enviro Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Energy Recovery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enviro Technologies and Energy Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enviro Technologies -27.99% N/A -19.93% Energy Recovery 48.60% 12.63% 7.24%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enviro Technologies and Energy Recovery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enviro Technologies $260,000.00 6.88 $2.07 million N/A N/A Energy Recovery $63.16 million 6.22 $12.35 million $0.07 104.14

Energy Recovery has higher revenue and earnings than Enviro Technologies.

Summary

Energy Recovery beats Enviro Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enviro Technologies Company Profile

Enviro Technologies, Inc. provides environmental and industrial separation technology. The company develops, manufactures, sells, and rents its patented technology, the Voraxial Separator, which is a continuous flow turbo machine that separates liquid/liquid, liquid/solid, or liquid/liquid/solid fluid mixtures with distinct specific gravities. It serves oil exploration and production, oil refineries, and oil spill markets, as well as mining, sewage, manufacturing, waste-to-energy, and food processing industries. The company was formerly known as Enviro Voraxial Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Enviro Technologies, Inc. in November 2017. Enviro Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc. provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names worldwide. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for low and high-pressure reverse osmosis systems. The company also provides VorTeq solutions for hydraulic fracturing applications; MTeq solutions for mud pumping applications; IsoBoost systems, such as hydraulic turbo chargers, and related controls and automation systems; and IsoGen systems, including hydraulic turbines, and related controls and automation systems. It serves engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firms that design and build large desalination plants; original equipment manufacturers; oil companies; exploration and production companies; oilfield service companies; and EPC firms, which design and build oil and gas processing plants. The company markets its products through its direct sales channels and independent sales agents. Energy Recovery, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

