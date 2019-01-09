Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Franco Nevada Corp’s Q4 2018 Earnings (FNV)

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Desjardins reduced their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Franco Nevada in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 7th. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.85 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FNV. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 31st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Franco Nevada from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of FNV opened at $68.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.44, a P/E/G ratio of 14.01 and a beta of -0.06. Franco Nevada has a 12 month low of $58.26 and a 12 month high of $80.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 5th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Franco Nevada by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,854,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,027,000 after buying an additional 1,094,236 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Franco Nevada by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,855,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,504,000 after buying an additional 891,061 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Franco Nevada by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,648,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,695,000 after buying an additional 750,229 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Franco Nevada by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,846,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,036,000 after buying an additional 388,106 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in Franco Nevada by 2,188.1% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 388,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,335,000 after buying an additional 371,983 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

