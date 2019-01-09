EtherGem (EGEM) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2,028.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. In the last seven days, EtherGem has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. EtherGem has a market cap of $177,567.00 and approximately $2,028.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025219 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.84 or 0.02151389 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00162018 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00228619 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024845 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000117 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024971 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem’s total supply is 16,645,330 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io.

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

