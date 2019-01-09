ExclusiveCoin Price Up 7.4% This Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $14,282.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00005224 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.48 or 0.02042073 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008887 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000184 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00024003 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004269 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,392,009 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

