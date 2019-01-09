eXp World (EXPI) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of eXp World to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Get eXp World alerts:

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $7.70 on Monday. eXp World has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $19.72.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.56 million. eXp World had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 238.59%. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 231.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that eXp World will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $123,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Stanwood Miller sold 3,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $38,554.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,055,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $663,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,403,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $915,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.