Express, Inc. (EXPR) Stake Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.19% of Express worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Express by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Express by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares during the period.

NYSE EXPR opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $11.69. The company has a market cap of $372.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Express had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Express, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Express news, major shareholder Contrarius Investment Manageme sold 240,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $1,288,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPR shares. MKM Partners set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Express from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

