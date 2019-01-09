Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX) Receives $93.41 Average Target Price from Analysts

Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.41.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Express Scripts in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Mizuho set a $101.00 price target on shares of Express Scripts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Mahon Thomas P. Mac sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $520,783.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Express Scripts by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 958,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,061,000 after acquiring an additional 255,961 shares during the period. Omni Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Express Scripts by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 281,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,698,000 after acquiring an additional 50,664 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Express Scripts by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 22,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Express Scripts by 45.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in Express Scripts in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Express Scripts stock opened at $92.33 on Friday. Express Scripts has a 12-month low of $66.93 and a 12-month high of $101.73. The stock has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.01. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $25.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Express Scripts will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Express Scripts

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

