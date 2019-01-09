Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Stake Lowered by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.6% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $43,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $72.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $301.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $76.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.91 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $87.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.22.

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 9,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $746,620.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,533,656.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil A. Hansen sold 2,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $214,914.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,507,808 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; produces transportation fuels, such as marine gasoil and diesel; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

