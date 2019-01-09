EZCORP (EZPW) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of EZCORP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EZCORP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. EZCORP has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of EZPW opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $459.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.64. EZCORP has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.50 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EZCORP will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,578,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,084,000 after buying an additional 158,910 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,342,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,470,000 after buying an additional 29,248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,988,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,674,000 after buying an additional 95,691 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,988,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,674,000 after buying an additional 95,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,142,000 after buying an additional 139,872 shares during the last quarter.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

