FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Director Scott A. Billeadeau Sells 1,856 Shares

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 1,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.89, for a total transaction of $372,851.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,942.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $202.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.48 and a 52 week high of $237.95.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $351.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 62.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delaney Dennis R acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $188.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $200.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.36.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

