Federated Investors Inc. PA Buys 1,970 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (TRNO)

Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 34.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 27,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNO opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.68 million. Analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 88.07%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

