Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,072 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 2nd quarter valued at $408,000. Institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

FCAU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Societe Generale upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. HSBC downgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.97.

Shares of NYSE FCAU opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

