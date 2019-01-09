Fidelium Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges (FID)

Fidelium (CURRENCY:FID) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Fidelium has a total market capitalization of $226,146.00 and $0.00 worth of Fidelium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fidelium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinrail. In the last week, Fidelium has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fidelium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009043 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003040 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.11 or 0.02152705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00162786 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00234851 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024843 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000116 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024933 BTC.

About Fidelium

Fidelium’s total supply is 191,421,673 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,857,948 tokens. Fidelium’s official Twitter account is @FideliumToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fidelium’s official website is www.fidelium.io.

Buying and Selling Fidelium

Fidelium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fidelium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fidelium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fidelium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

