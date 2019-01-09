Fidus Investment (FDUS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FDUS. BidaskClub raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

FDUS opened at $12.89 on Monday. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $302.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 69.97%. The business had revenue of $17.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shelby E. Sherard purchased 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,107,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 142,239 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $686,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 81,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 32,209 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 302,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 22,946 shares in the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

