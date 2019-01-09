Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Receives $32.21 Average PT from Brokerages

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.93.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $25.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $34.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 244.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

