FIG Partners Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE)

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) – FIG Partners reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 8th. FIG Partners analyst T. Coffey now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.44 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.46. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

HOPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Sandler O’Neill set a $16.00 target price on shares of Hope Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hope Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.47. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $19.86.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.01 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 106.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,673 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 47.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $438,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David P. Malone acquired 3,450 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $50,301.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

