Financial Analysis: Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) vs. TRINITY BK N A/SH (TYBT)

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) and TRINITY BK N A/SH (OTCMKTS:TYBT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and TRINITY BK N A/SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Bancorp $295.22 million 4.00 $50.51 million $0.80 18.33 TRINITY BK N A/SH $8.67 million 8.39 $4.01 million N/A N/A

Brookline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than TRINITY BK N A/SH.

Volatility and Risk

Brookline Bancorp has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRINITY BK N A/SH has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Brookline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. TRINITY BK N A/SH pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Brookline Bancorp pays out 52.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Brookline Bancorp and TRINITY BK N A/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookline Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25 TRINITY BK N A/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookline Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.96%. Given Brookline Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Brookline Bancorp is more favorable than TRINITY BK N A/SH.

Profitability

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and TRINITY BK N A/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Bancorp 21.27% 9.13% 1.11% TRINITY BK N A/SH N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.1% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of TRINITY BK N A/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats TRINITY BK N A/SH on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment used by small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans. It also provides cash management, investment advisory, and online banking services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. As of December 31, 2017, the Company operated 51 full-service banking offices in greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About TRINITY BK N A/SH

Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. Its personal banking products and services include deposit accounts, including checking, interest bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products, such as automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, and mortgage loans, as well as home equity loans and lines; and Internet Banking, online statement, online bill pay, and ATM or Visa check card services. The company's business banking products and services comprise deposit accounts, including small business checking, commercial analyzed checking, savings, and commercial money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products comprising revolving lines of credit, installment/term loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, and dealer floor plans; and cash management, merchants card, CD ROM media delivery, remote deposit, online banking, treasury tax and loan deposits, and foreign and domestic wire transfer services. Trinity Bank, N.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

