Financial Comparison: Ellington Financial (EFC) versus HomeFed (HOFD)

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) and HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

This table compares Ellington Financial and HomeFed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Financial 45.70% 6.62% 1.20% HomeFed -4.08% -1.19% -0.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ellington Financial and HomeFed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50 HomeFed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ellington Financial currently has a consensus target price of $18.13, indicating a potential upside of 15.59%. Given Ellington Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ellington Financial is more favorable than HomeFed.

Dividends

Ellington Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. HomeFed does not pay a dividend. Ellington Financial pays out 151.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ellington Financial and HomeFed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Financial $93.96 million 5.01 $33.98 million $1.08 14.52 HomeFed $78.64 million 7.48 $10.93 million N/A N/A

Ellington Financial has higher revenue and earnings than HomeFed.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.7% of Ellington Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of HomeFed shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Ellington Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of HomeFed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Ellington Financial has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeFed has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ellington Financial beats HomeFed on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or the U.S. government-sponsored entity; residential mortgage loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities; commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt; and residential mortgage loans. It also provides collateralized loan obligations; mortgage-related and non-mortgage-related derivatives; equity investments in mortgage-related entities; and other strategic investments, as well as invests in corporate debt and equity securities. In addition, it offers consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer and commercial assets. Ellington Financial LLC was founded in 2007 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

HomeFed Company Profile

HomeFed Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in and develops residential and commercial real estate properties in California, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Maine, and New York. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Farming, and Corporate. The company's Real Estate segment develops residential and commercial land development projects and other unimproved land, as well as projects in various stages of development, and retail and office operating properties. This segment engages in design engineering, grading raw land, and constructing public infrastructure, such as streets, utilities, and public facilities, as well as develops individual lots for home sites or other facilities. It also holds interest in Brooklyn Renaissance Plaza, which comprises a 665 room hotel operated by Marriott; and operates an office building complex and parking space garage located in Brooklyn, New York. In addition, this segment holds interest in HomeFed Village III Master, LLC that owns and develops an approximate 450 acre community planned for 992 homes in the Otay Ranch General Plan Area of Chula Vista, California. The Farming segment operates the Rampage property, which include grape vineyard and almond orchard located in southern Madera County, California. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.