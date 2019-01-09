Financial Contrast: Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) vs. Emergent Capital (EMGC)

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) and Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Reinsurance Group of America has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emergent Capital has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Reinsurance Group of America and Emergent Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reinsurance Group of America 1 3 2 0 2.17 Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus target price of $146.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.53%. Given Reinsurance Group of America’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Reinsurance Group of America is more favorable than Emergent Capital.

Dividends

Reinsurance Group of America pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Emergent Capital does not pay a dividend. Reinsurance Group of America pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Reinsurance Group of America has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Reinsurance Group of America and Emergent Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reinsurance Group of America 14.21% 8.26% 1.21% Emergent Capital N/A -1.15% -0.34%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Reinsurance Group of America and Emergent Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reinsurance Group of America $12.52 billion 0.71 $1.82 billion $10.84 13.14 Emergent Capital $51.87 million 0.24 -$3.50 million N/A N/A

Reinsurance Group of America has higher revenue and earnings than Emergent Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Emergent Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of Emergent Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Reinsurance Group of America beats Emergent Capital on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products. The company also provides reinsurance for mortality, morbidity, and lapse risk associated with products; and reinsurance for investment-related risks, as well as develops and markets technology solutions for the insurance industry. It serves life insurance companies in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

Emergent Capital Company Profile

Emergent Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of December 31, 2017, it owned a portfolio of 608 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc. in September 2015. Emergent Capital, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

