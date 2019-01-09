Financial Review: Energy & Technology (ENGT) & Subsea 7 (SUBCY)

Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT) and Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Energy & Technology alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Energy & Technology and Subsea 7, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy & Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Subsea 7 1 1 3 0 2.40

Profitability

This table compares Energy & Technology and Subsea 7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy & Technology -18.94% N/A -14.60% Subsea 7 4.96% 3.63% 2.76%

Risk and Volatility

Energy & Technology has a beta of 4.61, meaning that its share price is 361% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Subsea 7 has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Energy & Technology and Subsea 7’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy & Technology $2.56 million N/A -$1.30 million N/A N/A Subsea 7 $3.99 billion 0.90 $454.80 million $1.27 8.63

Subsea 7 has higher revenue and earnings than Energy & Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Subsea 7 shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Subsea 7 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Subsea 7 beats Energy & Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Energy & Technology Company Profile

Energy & Technology Corp. engages in manufacturing, reclamation of essential commodities, energy, technology, oil & gas equipment and products. It offers engineering services to assist customers in the design, improvement, installation, and integration of non-destructive testing components and systems. The company was founded on November 29, 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 S.A. operates as a seabed-to-surface engineering, construction, and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore. The company also offers engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines; life of field services, such as inspection, repair, maintenance, integrity management, and remote intervention of subsea infrastructure; conventional services comprising fabrication, installation, extension, and refurbishment of fixed and floating platforms and associated pipelines; hook-up services; and refurbishment of fixed and floating platforms in shallow water. In addition, it operates heavy lifting vessels and oil and gas structures; and installs offshore wind farm foundations, as well as engages in the decommissioning of redundant offshore structures. Further, the company provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and tooling services to support exploration and production activities. It has a fleet of 35 vessels; 2 vessels under construction; and 166 ROVs. Subsea 7 S.A. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy & Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy & Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.