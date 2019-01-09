Financial Survey: Erytech Pharma (ERYP) vs. Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA)

Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) and Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Erytech Pharma and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erytech Pharma N/A N/A N/A Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -46.07% -38.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Erytech Pharma and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erytech Pharma N/A N/A -$37.89 million ($3.33) -2.34 Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$21.65 million ($4.80) -1.66

Erytech Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allena Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Erytech Pharma has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.7% of Erytech Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.7% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Erytech Pharma and Allena Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erytech Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $31.17, suggesting a potential upside of 291.54%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Erytech Pharma.

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals beats Erytech Pharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Erytech Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is preparing for the launch of a pivotal Phase III clinical trial of eryaspase in the United States and Europe. ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has research collaborations with the Fox Chase Cancer Center to advance the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria and with Queen's University of Canada to advance the preclinical development of eryminase for the treatment of arginase-1-deficiency. ERYTECH Pharma S.A. was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It also develops ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

