Financial Survey: WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (MRWSY) vs. J Sainsbury (JSAIY)

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) and J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get WM MORRISON SUP/ADR alerts:

This table compares WM MORRISON SUP/ADR and J Sainsbury’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WM MORRISON SUP/ADR $22.45 billion 0.28 $404.73 million $0.78 17.34 J Sainsbury $37.73 billion 0.20 $409.95 million $1.08 12.55

J Sainsbury has higher revenue and earnings than WM MORRISON SUP/ADR. J Sainsbury is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WM MORRISON SUP/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of J Sainsbury shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J Sainsbury has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WM MORRISON SUP/ADR and J Sainsbury’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WM MORRISON SUP/ADR N/A N/A N/A J Sainsbury N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR and J Sainsbury, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WM MORRISON SUP/ADR 0 1 3 0 2.75 J Sainsbury 2 1 1 0 1.75

Dividends

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. J Sainsbury pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR pays out 55.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. J Sainsbury pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

J Sainsbury beats WM MORRISON SUP/ADR on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license. The company operates through 491 stores; and 334 petrol filling stations. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail  Food; Retail  General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets. It is also involved in online grocery and general merchandise operations; and provides home, clothing, toy, electrical, and technology products, as well as loyalty programs and energy solutions. As of March 10, 2018, the company operated 608 supermarkets and 815 convenience stores, as well as 191 Argos stores, 16 Habitat stores, and 192 digital collection points. In addition, the company invests in and develops real estate properties; and offers financial services, such as credit cards, savings, and personal loans, as well as travel money, mortgages, and car, home, pet, travel, and life insurance. J Sainsbury plc was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.