First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (FMBH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. It operates in three lines of business: community banking and wealth management through First Mid Bank, and insurance brokerage through First Mid Insurance Group. The company’s deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio primarily comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services; and employee benefit services. In addition, it provides commercial lines insurance to businesses; and homeowner, automobile, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FMBH. BidaskClub downgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of FMBH stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 342 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $514.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.45. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $42.46.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.67 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 21.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clay M. Dean bought 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.45 per share, with a total value of $100,004.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 626,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,283,000 after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 458,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 20.4% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 272,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 46,230 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 20.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 34,615 shares during the period. 30.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits.

