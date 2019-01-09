First Northwest BanCorp (FNWB) versus Home Financial Bancorp (HWEN) Head to Head Contrast

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) and Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

First Northwest BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Home Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Northwest BanCorp and Home Financial Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Northwest BanCorp $42.98 million 4.07 N/A N/A N/A Home Financial Bancorp N/A N/A $160,000.00 N/A N/A

Home Financial Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Northwest BanCorp.

Risk and Volatility

First Northwest BanCorp has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Northwest BanCorp and Home Financial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Northwest BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares First Northwest BanCorp and Home Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northwest BanCorp 9.80% 3.48% 0.50% Home Financial Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.9% of First Northwest BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of First Northwest BanCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 93.4% of Home Financial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Northwest BanCorp beats Home Financial Bancorp on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Northwest BanCorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its lending activities comprise one- to four-family mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, construction and land loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans primarily consisting of automobile loans, and home-equity loans and lines of credit. The company operates through 13 banking locations, which include 10 full-service banking offices; 2 banking locations primarily serving its customers through interactive teller machines; and 1 home lending center. First Northwest Bancorp was founded in 1923 and is based in Port Angeles, Washington.

About Home Financial Bancorp

Home Financial Bancorp operates as a holding company for Our Community Bank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and money market deposits; commercial and industrial loans, nonresidential real estate loans, and residential, mobile home and land, and consumer loans. It also provides auto and hazard insurance; and Internet banking services. The company provides banking services primarily in Owen, Putnam, and other counties. Home Financial Bancorp was founded in 1911 and is based in Spencer, Indiana.

