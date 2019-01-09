Flex Pharma Inc (FLKS) Major Shareholder Sells $105,200.00 in Stock

Flex Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:FLKS) major shareholder Boston Foundation, Inc. sold 263,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $105,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,937,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Flex Pharma stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.37. 9,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,519,225. Flex Pharma Inc has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $8.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Flex Pharma alerts:

Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Flex Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,919.75% and a negative return on equity of 148.15%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flex Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Flex Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:FLKS) by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 108,358 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.31% of Flex Pharma worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLKS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flex Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/flex-pharma-inc-flks-major-shareholder-sells-105200-00-in-stock.html.

Flex Pharma Company Profile

Flex Pharma, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatments for exercise-associated muscle cramps, nocturnal leg cramps and spasms associated with severe neuromuscular conditions. The company operates through the following business segments: Consumer Operations and Drug Development.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Flex Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.