Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.08.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 8.88. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $29.10. The company has a market capitalization of $496.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.21% and a negative net margin of 1,346.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, CFO David Arkowitz bought 4,000 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.56 per share, with a total value of $66,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Clayman sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $40,516.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,868,988 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,679,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,125,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,759,000 after purchasing an additional 151,286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,619,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,294,000 after purchasing an additional 18,323 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,619,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,294,000 after purchasing an additional 18,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,362,171 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,486,000 after purchasing an additional 131,115 shares during the last quarter.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.