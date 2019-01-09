FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $470.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report $470.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $460.73 million and the highest is $487.39 million. FLIR Systems reported sales of $494.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FLIR Systems.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $434.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.46 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLIR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on FLIR Systems from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Imperial Capital cut FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

NASDAQ FLIR opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.04. FLIR Systems has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $63.88.

In related news, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $55,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,689,000 after acquiring an additional 246,978 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 118,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $738,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in FLIR Systems by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 53,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in FLIR Systems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 42,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

